The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077 Publisher Purchases New Studio

CD Projekt, which is the Polish publishing entity most well-known for its work on The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 franchises, has today announced that it has purchased a new game developer. That studio in question happens to be The Molasses Flood, which previously has released titles like Drake Hollow and The Flame in the Flood. And while it’s currently unknown just what The Molasses Flood will now be doing with CDPR, it seems like projects associated with The Witcher or Cyberpunk 2077 could be in the cards.

The Molasses Flood announced on social media today that CD Projekt had formally acquired the studio. Studio director Forrest Dowling was the one to specifically share the news and said that as a whole, the move won’t change a whole lot when it comes to the studio’s founding principles. However, as a result of this acquisition, The Molasses Flood can now build out its team a bit more and can now look to work on properties that CD Projekt currently owns.

https://twitter.com/molassesflood/status/1451570234536730634

“We get to build a completely new game in the universe of an existing CD Projekt IP, we get to hire a lot more folks, and we get to keep making games based on the same principals that have always guided us: making games with heart built on rich gameplay systems,” Dowling said in the message that was released by the studio. Speaking more to what will how this all came about in the first place, Dowling explained that those in charge at CD Projekt didn’t want to “simply absorb” the studio, “but rather embrace us and support our own culture and growth.” Further details on what game The Molasses Flood might be working on next weren’t given just yet, but we’ll surely start to learn more in the months ahead.

