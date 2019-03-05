‘The Witcher’ Crashes ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ With This Incredible Yennefer Cosplay

CD Projekt RED is no stranger to hyping up RPG fans with excitement and thrill for a brand new adventure! After the incredible success The Witcher franchise had, players around the world are anxious to get their hands on their latest project: Cyberpunk 2077. Some fans showed their appreciation by learning everything they can about the upcoming game, while others actually became a part of the adventure themselves. It’s because of that love that The Witcher’s Yennefer has crashed Cyberpunk 2077 in the best way possible thanks to this incredible cosplay.

The cosplayer in question is Dante Heks and her portfolio is filled with magical cosplays such as this. It’s so impressive that even the studio behind the fan-favorite RPG shared it on their social media channels for the game as well!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have a favorite cosplayer you’d like to see featured? Feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy, I’m all about cosplay and featuring the incredible talent of our gaming community!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!