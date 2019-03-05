‘The Witcher’ Crashes ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ With This Incredible Yennefer Cosplay

CD Projekt RED is no stranger to hyping up RPG fans with excitement and thrill for a brand new adventure! After the incredible success The Witcher franchise had, players around the world are anxious to get their hands on their latest project: Cyberpunk 2077. Some fans showed their appreciation by learning everything they can about the upcoming game, while others actually became a part of the adventure themselves. It’s because of that love that The Witcher’s Yennefer has crashed Cyberpunk 2077 in the best way possible thanks to this incredible cosplay.
The cosplayer in question is Dante Heks and her portfolio is filled with magical cosplays such as this. It’s so impressive that even the studio behind the fan-favorite RPG shared it on their social media channels for the game as well!
View this post on Instagram
One question appeared in my mind when I learned about Cyberpunk 2077 – how would Yennefer look if she would be in the futuristic realm? Pictures created by my imagination started to parade in front of my eyes. They happened to be quite luring so all was decided! 24 hours of crafting, engineering, sewing and adjusting and all was ready for the show… I was really surprised how natural it felt to embody a character of my imagination, inspired by the vibes of the Cyberpunk 2077 and Yennefer. Model, outfit creator, makeup, stylization: Dante Heks Photographer: Wild Caesar Shoes: NEWROCKonline – Official New Rock Shop More photos and stories are already available on my Patreon ❤️ //www.patreon.com/DanteHeks #Cyberpunk #cyberpunk2077 #CDProjektRed #DanteHeks #Sorcery #Future #Futuristic #SciFi #Sciencefiction #game #cosplay #cosplayphotography #power #sorcery #Yennefer #YenneferCyberpunk #Yenneferofnightcity #vivid #neon #DanteYenn #cosplaygirl #cosplayculture #cosplayworld #cosplayers #cyberpunkstyle #cosplaygirlsofinstagram #cosplaycommunity #cosplays #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplayphoto #cosplay #cosplayfun
View this post on Instagram
Yennefer of Night City 🌃 Model, outfit creator, makeup, stylization: @dante_heks Photographer: @wild_caesar More photos and stories are already available on my Patreon ❤️ //www.patreon.com/DanteHeks #Cyberpunk #Cyerpunk2077 #CDProjektRed #DanteHeks #Future #Futuristic #SciFi #Sciencefiction #game #cosplay #cosplayphotography #Yennefer #YenneferCyberpunk #Yenneferofnightcity #vivid #neon #danteyenn #cosplaygirl #cosplayfun #cosplaylife #cosplayworld #cosplaymodel #cosplaygirls #cosplay_style #cosplayersofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
Gotcha… 😈 Model, outfit creator, makeup, stylization: @dante_heks Male model: @filip__lis Photographer: @wild_caesar More photos and stories are already available on my Patreon ❤️ //www.patreon.com/DanteHeks #Cyberpunk #Cyerpunk2077 #CDProjektRed #DanteHeks #Future #Futuristic #SciFi #Sciencefiction #game #cosplay #cosplayphotography #Yennefer #YenneferCyberpunk #Yenneferofnightcity #vivid #neon #DanteYenn #cosplayers #cosplayfun
View this post on Instagram
Cybersorceress – Yennefer of Night City. Model, outfit creator, makeup, stylization: @dante_heks Photographer: @Wild_Caesar More photos and stories are already available on my Patreon ❤️ //www.patreon.com/DanteHeks #Cyberpunk #Cyerpunk2077 #CDProjektRed #DanteHeks #Future #Futuristic #SciFi #Sciencefiction #game #cosplay #cosplayphotography #Yennefer #YenneferCyberpunk #Yenneferofnightcity #vivid #neon #DanteYenn #snow #snowing #cold #cosplaygirl #cosplay_style
View this post on Instagram
It’s never redundant to remember how to summon a good old portal! Even in the high-tech era 😈 Model, outfit creator, makeup, stylization: Dante Heks Photographer: Wild Caesar If you would like to learn more about my projects, see more photos and simply to support my works – visit my Patreon: //www.patreon.com/DanteHeks #Cyberpunk #Cyerpunk2077 #CDProjektRed #DanteHeks #Future #Futuristic #SciFi #Sciencefiction #game #cosplay #cosplayphotography #Yennefer #YenneferCyberpunk #Yenneferofnightcity #vivid #neon #DanteYenn #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirls
View this post on Instagram
Sorcery can be very useful and deadly on demand in a high-tech era ;3 Model, outfit creator, makeup, stylization: @dante_heks Photographer: @wild_caesar Shoes: NEWROCKonline – Official New Rock Shop More photos and stories are already available on my Patreon ❤️ //www.patreon.com/DanteHeks #Cyberpunk #Cyerpunk2077 #CDProjektRed #DanteHeks #Sorcery #Future #Futuristic #SciFi #Sciencefiction #game #cosplay #cosplayphotography #power #knives #Yennefer #YenneferCyberpunk #Yenneferofnightcity #vivid #neon #danteyenn #cosplaygirl #cosplayfun #cosplaylife #cosplayworld #cosplaymodel #cosplaygirls #cosplay_style #cosplayersofinstagram
