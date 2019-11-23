The Witcher EP Teases Huge Change in First Episode

Thankfully the wait for Netflix‘s take on The Witcher is getting shorter as every day passes, and as that big day approaches the more details about the anticpated first season that to light. In an interview with antyweb.pl (transcribed via Redanian Intelligence), Witcher Executive Producer Tomek Baginski teased some of the changes the show is making to the original books, and it appears that one major change will take place in the very first episode.

“After the first episode, many viewers will think ‘that didn’t happen in the books’ or ‘that’s not how this scene went’. They will ask ‘why was it done this way?’ and I suggest watching until the end, then it will be obvious that everything fits The Witcher’s tone very well,” Baginski said.

That, of course, opens up quite a few doors regarding what it could be, though one potential angle would be the death that showrunner Lauren Hissrich spoke about in a previous interview, which she says spurs Geralt forward on a new journey, which is where we find him in the show.

We are on pins and needles to know if that change is related to this death, and thankfully we don’t have to wait much longer to find out.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here.