‘The Witcher’: See the Evolution of Geralt of Rivia

Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series has changed quite a bit in the games with a handy new visual showing the character’s transformation across three games.

The protagonist of CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher games and Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels that the games are based on, Geralt of Rivia is one of several Witchers who hunts down all manner of supernatural beasts, as long as someone’s ready to pay him. While many players’ first introduction to Geralt came from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the third Witcher game that was the first for many players after it became popular through immense praise, he looked quite different in the other two games.

Reddit user colossusoftrost shared an image that showed the different versions of Geralt starting with The Witcher, then The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and finally rounding out his appearances with the version of Geralt that most people know from the third game. While the second game featured a version of Geralt that’s much closer to the most popular appearance, the way Geralt looks in the first game from 2007 may catch people off guard who haven’t seen it before. Not yet featured with the muscles and nearly as many scars as he has in later games, the first version of Geralt that players encounter looks downright scrawny compared to his character in Wild Hunt.

While the third version of Geralt in the comparison image above is the last that people will see of him in games, there’s still one more Geralt appearance to come that’s a highly anticipated one. With Henry Cavill announced as the actor that’ll play Geralt in The Witcher Netflix series, the fan-created artwork showing what the Superman actor could look like as Geralt has already begun pouring in. Well-known pop culture artist BossLogic shared his version of what Cavill would look like as Geralt with a project that turned the actor into the Witcher with a silver beard and long hair.

Since the Netflix series is based more on the books and not the games though, there’s a chance that Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher won’t have a beard at all. Geralt wasn’t particularly fond of facial hair in the novels, so people have already imagined what a no-beard Cavill would look like as well.

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to be out sometime in 2019.