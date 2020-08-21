The Witcher: Dark Horse Reveals New Fading Memories Variant Cover and Release Date (Exclusive)

✖

Fans of The Witcher have a brand new series from Dark Horse Comics to look forward to this year with The Witcher: Fading Memories, and though it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, it is back on the calendar for November 25th. To celebrate the new release date Dark Horse has revealed a gorgeous new variant cover by Jeremy Wilson, and you can get your exclusive first look at the new cover right here. The cover shows Geralt surrounded, but as we all know, that's not going to keep some heads from flying. Geralt will be just fine, and you can check out the cover in all its glory below.

For those who don't remember, The Witcher: Fading Memories is delivering a brand new story set in the world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The story is being written by Bartosz Sztybor (Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Sirens) and drawn by Amad Mir (Zarathustra), and when we see Geralt in this story, things have changed quite a bit for the monster hunter.

Monster hunting isn't the lucrative business it used to be, and threats from monsters are on the downward swing. Geralt is scraping by to survive as a result, but there is one tiny sliver of hope in the form of a new request from the town of Towitz.

(Photo: Dark Horse)

Their request seems genuine at first, but there is something off about the town and what's going on there, and Geralt will need to get to the bottom of it, survive the whole ordeal, and still find a way to get some coin in his pocket.

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Fading Memories below.

"Geralt has become impoverished and dejected since monster threats have seemingly vanished. Times have always been hard for Witchers—but without continual work, his situation has worsened. As Geralt explores new possibilities for his life path, he receives a request from the Mayor of Towitz, a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets…but something feels off about this new threat."

The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 (of four) hits stores on November 25th, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

