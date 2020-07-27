The Witcher Fans are Divided About New Blood Origin Netflix Series
Earlier today, Netflix pulled back the curtain on The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new spin-off series that takes place 1200 years prior to the current show. While The Witcher has proven to be a massive success for the streaming service, it seems that fans are a bit more cautious in their interest in the spin-off. Thus far, reception is a bit reserved. While fans are excited for Henry Cavill to return in the next season of the series, the actor's absence in the prequel will make the show a tougher sell, for some. It will be interesting to see what reception will be when The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Netflix!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about The Witcher: Blood Origin!
There's definitely some enthusiasm!
Netflix is making a prequel mini series to The Witcher, LFG— Socially Distanced Steve (@sforys92) July 27, 2020
Others are skeptical about the concept, however.
That being said, I'm not at all against the "first witcher" idea I'm just not really interested??— Panda|| Yenfri rights ⚔🧙♀️ (@Natchos_panda) July 27, 2020
Like I don't really see anything to pull me in?
But who knows what'll happen 🤷
Origin stories can be a tough sell...
TV and movies are so afraid of just throwing their audience into a new world that they obsess over the "origin" story. The Witcher on Netflix is a prime example of that. 1 season for origin stories, another season for the origin of the origin stories.— Jahed (@JahedDEV) July 27, 2020
...but others are excited to see how the world came to be.
Love the @NXOnNetflix announcement of The Witcher: Blood Origins. I've never read the books so I'm excited to see how The Witcher universe came to be!— 'StandingMike' Willis (@mikewillis93) July 27, 2020
Some might need the prequel.
The Witcher is getting a prequel but I still don’t understand the storyline 🙃— Valon (@valonoise) July 27, 2020
Lack of Geralt definitely seems to be a dealbreaker, for some.
Is having a Witcher show without Geralt really a Witcher show?— GRG (@WhosGRG) July 27, 2020
No Cavill, no watch.
Witcher without Cavill? Eh, pass.— Anonymouslee (@brief_lee) July 27, 2020
The announcement definitely came as a surprise!
Interesting, I was not expecting another Witcher show, and certainly not this soon in the prime show's run.— Alexandra Denton (@TheDentonOne) July 27, 2020
I am surprised and intrigued. https://t.co/0eoX8eZKl0
