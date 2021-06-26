The Witcher: Fans Might Have Already Revealed Top Secret WitcherCon Images

✖

Fans are excited to see what Netflix and CD Projekt Red have in store for the first-ever WitcherCon, and a new trailer recently got fans even more hyped for the big event. During the trailer, a few pieces of footage were pixelated with the Top Secret tag over them, and the first thought was that they were from season 2 of The Witcher. That might not be the case though, as a fan has seemingly unearthed the images underneath those blurred-out pieces of the trailer, and if true they are from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions. They are probably related to the upcoming next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox One X, but without context, it's hard to know for sure.

The three top-secret images revolve around some of Geralt's most fearsome enemies in The Witcher 3. The first one is Geralt's encounter with a Bruxa, while the second image showcases Geralt's battle with a Fiend. The third and final image brings in the quite memorable Caretaker from the Hearts of Stone expansion.

Fool me once with expectations of a Yen teaser, fool me twice with not very top secret images https://t.co/1dtxLFzZOR pic.twitter.com/bQECYJkWjB — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) June 26, 2021

So, all of these battles were in the original release, but these might be our first look at the updated next-gen versions of these sequences. We know there is not going to be an announcement of a new Witcher game, but hopefully, these images mean we'll get an actual release date for the next-gen upgrade, as right now it is just confirmed for later in 2021.

If it is for the next-gen version, maybe we'll also get a surprise or two, like a cut quest or two making it back into the game. We'll have to wait and see, but especially with these images making it out into the wild, we do hope there is something new at the actual event to get excited about.

We will also likely get new details on The Witcher season 2, and you can find the official description below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

What do you hope to see at WitcherCon? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!