The Witcher’s Freya Allan Did All Of Her Own Ciri Screaming

Fans have now been able to watch season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher, and while much of it comes straight from the Witcher novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, there are a few changes to the source material. One of the biggest changes involves Ciri, who in this version has mysterious powers passed down from her grandmother. The powers manifest themselves in the form of a sonic scream, and throughout the season we see that ability become more and more powerful, even cutting large structures in half. We recently had the chance to chat with Ciri actress Freya Allan about the character’s new abilities, and during our conversation, she revealed that yes, that is indeed her screaming every time, and it did give her a bit of a sore throat.

“Oh, I did it all. All the screaming was mine,” Allan said. “Like, I remember on set, the very first time I did the scream, we did a rehearsal, and the director came over and said ‘Oh, we should have done a take.’ I don’t know what it is, but lots of the roles I’ve gotten into, I’ve had to do these huge screams, and so I’m kind of a pro in that. Everyone always says that I do a really kind of, a quite piercing one, so yeah, it was all mine, and my throat was very, very sore by the end of it. But I mean, it was kind of fun as well.”

She did a fantastic job, but that’s got to be challenging, and here’s hoping she gets some time to rest before having to do it again in season 2.

She did a fantastic job, but that's got to be challenging, and here's hoping she gets some time to rest before having to do it again in season 2.

