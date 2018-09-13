‘The Witcher’s’ Geralt Expresses Interest in Voicing an ‘Uncharted’ Game

Though the Uncharted hat has been hung up for the time being, that hasn’t stopped The Witcher’s Geralt from voicing his interest in being a part of the epic PlayStation franchise.

Doug Cockle is known for his amazing contribution to The Witcher games as none other than the voice of Geralt of Rivia himself, the series’ protagonist. In addition to mentioning he’d like to work with Motion Capture, he also added being a part of the Uncharted and Tomb Raider games to his wish list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’d love to be part of the Uncharted series,” the actor told VG247. “Tomb Raider – I can’t be Lara Croft, obviously, but being in a Tomb Raider game would be a lot of fun.”

“I was on a judging panel for BAFTA and one of the games I played was What Remains of Edith Finch. It’s like an interactive graphic novel. I just thought it was so beautifully done. That’s a developer I wouldn’t mind getting in bed with,” he added.

In other Cockle and The Witcher news, the voice actor recently offered up his blessing to Henry Cavill, who has been recently announced to be playing the protagonist in the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

“People keep asking… so… let me go on record saying I think that #HenryCavill will do a great job as #GeraltOfRivia! He’ll make it his own of course, as well he should, and I can’t wait to see what @LHissrich and the whole @netflix team create. It’s gonna be #Magic,” Cockle wrote.

Several of his fans have since expressed gratitude, and even suggested he take on Cavill in a game of Gwent.

At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

So what do you think about the great Geralt of Rivia taking on a role in Uncharted? Could there be a revival in the works? Sound off with your thoughts and wishes in the comment section below!