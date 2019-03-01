‘The Witcher’ Hilariously Invades ‘Dream Daddy’ With New Fan Art

Crossovers are nothing new, but they sure are glorious. Some of our favourite franchises have been blended together by creative fans all over the world but the latest is something we definitely didn’t expect. Get ready, because The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia is invading the comedic world of Dream Daddy!

The latest mashup comes courtesy of Ian Fay, an incredible artist that has a very stunning art style:

Dream Daddy: Witcher Edition I tried to make this look as close to the (bloody gorgeous) style from the actual game, which was a fun challenge! Date this sporty dad!#TheWitcher #DreamDaddy #GameGrumps #Geralt #artistsontwitter pic.twitter.com/QnH7YXL0MQ — I A N | F A Y (@DirkPower) March 1, 2019

less compressed close up of his face pic.twitter.com/NKL6owa60U — I A N | F A Y (@DirkPower) March 1, 2019

As a huge fan (I’ll admit it) of Dream Daddy and of The Witcher, I am here for this! Apparently, I wasn’t the only one either:

me receiving your kind words pic.twitter.com/2LwjTyvVKS — I A N | F A Y (@DirkPower) March 1, 2019

I… think this glorious. pic.twitter.com/R7DvoXLTvs — ❄🌸 Art by Tee 🌸❄ (@prismaticmonkey) March 1, 2019

For those unfamiliar with what the crossover game even is, Dream Daddy is a dating simulator that took the gaming world by storm. Don’t call it just another dating sim though, this game by the team team over at Game Grumps is hilarious and unparalleled. This comedic title has an eclectic group of characters, each drastically different from one another, incredibly hilarious dialogue, and a heart-warming relationship between father and daughter. No spoilers, but it also has one hell of a twist if you get the “bad ending” that will be released to the public at a later date. Regardless of which “daddy” you fancy, Dream Daddy has something to offer all players and it will have those sides splitting with laughter along the way.

Many joke, but this game is actually a gem. Normally I don’t field these types of titles, the otome genre just never really struck my fancy, but I am so glad I listened to my friends and tried this out. It’s seriously hilarious with an almost Juno-like sense of humor and crazy scenarios. Plus, it’s an easy game to pick up whenever you want for a more casual experience. It’s a win/win.

And don’t forget to support the artist! His Etsy can be found here.