Netflix’s The Witcher: Here’s Jaskier’s Unused Hat in All Its Glory

While Netflix’s The Witcher is fairly faithful to the works of Andrzej Sapkowski, there’s one notable area where the series took things in a different direction: Jaskier’s hat. Earlier this month, showrunner Lauren Hissrich told Reddit why the hat was left out of the series, but she also revealed that Jaskier actor Joey Batey did don it briefly. The decision was made to ditch the hat, however, after his appearance led to laughter among the show’s producers. At the time, audiences could only imagine exactly how bad it must have looked to garner such a reaction, but audiences need imagine no longer, as a photo of Batey wearing the cap has surfaced online!

Seeing the image, it’s pretty clear why the decision was inevitably made. Hissrich and the rest of the team adapting The Witcher clearly had their work cut out for them. Audiences seemed pretty taken with Jaskier after the show’s first season, but that could have easily gone other way if the character seemed too silly to fit with the rest of the world established in the series.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the hat won’t show up in subsequent seasons. In that same Reddit Q&A, Hissrich mentioned that season 2 will make a more concerted effort at giving each of the show’s characters different appearances to show the passage of time. As such, it doesn’t seem totally unlikely that Jaskier’s infamous cap could get a second chance, as a result!

Jaskier with the iconic hat. It was cut later during production. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/Q4GSh3Wsx9 — Witcher Stuff (@WitcherStuff) January 15, 2020

It would have been interesting to see if Jaskier would have achieved the same level of popularity had the hat been included in the show. The bard became the show’s first season breakout, thanks in no small part to the song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Since the series released, the song has become an unquestioned phenomenon; it’s even playable in the game Beat Saber! It will be interesting to see if the producers of the show can come up with anything nearly as catchy for the character in the future.

