‘The Witcher Library Edition’ Makes It Easier Than Ever to Catch Up on Lore

The Witcher franchise brought to life in gaming by CD Projekt RED has become an iconic series in its own right. The tale of Geralt of Rivia not only thrust players into a world of imaginitation and fantasy, but also made us fall in love with characters so incredible, so real, that is was easy to get swept away by this universe. Dark Horse Publishing has announced that they are once again pairing up with The Witcher to make it easier than ever before to catch up on all of the lore that this tale has to offer.

According to Dark Horse, “The Witcher Library Edition collects issues #1–#5 of the Witcher comic series House of Glass, Fox Children, Curse of Crows, and the Killing Monsters one-shot—and features annotations and a sketchbook section.”

The RPG series has a plethora of tie-in novels and comics, expanding the universe beyond compare. Pair that with a Netflix series coming up based on the novels that inspoired the award winning game series, and there is a lot to learn – especially for newcomers.

“Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin (Bandette, Colder) pens a fantasy epic of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher—one of the few remaining monster hunters. The Witcher Library Edition features story art by Joe Querio (B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth), Piotr Kowalski (Sex), and Max Bertolini (Universo Alfa) with colors by Carlos Badilla (Alabaster: The Good, the Bad, and the Bird) and Brad Simpson (Sex) and lettering by Nate Piekos (Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite). This edition features a bonus sketchbook section and additional art by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets), Dan Panosian (Slots), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), Duncan Fegredo (MPH), Simon Bisley (Lobo), and a new cover by Mike Mignola (Hellboy).”

The world of The Witcher is one that is not limited by one story. It is many stories, many tales, and many perspectives all rolled up under one banner. A banner that CD Projekt RED did a phenomal job at making sure gave an unforgettable experience to gamers all over the world.

The Witcher Library Edition comes out on October 24th and will be available online, as well as local comic shops everywhere. The 440 page tome of knowledge will retail for $49.99.