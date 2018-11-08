‘The Witcher’ Netflix Cast Visualized

Now that production is well underway for the highly anticipated The Witcher Netflix adaptation series coming next year and we’ve got our extensive look at who will be portraying our favorite characters, it’s time to start getting excited for what lies ahead.

To help better visualize who we will be seeing on-screen, one Redditor compiled a photo aid to see the actors behind the characters:

Also not seen on the roster above, Freya Allen will be playing the young princess of Cintra, Ciri, while Anya Chalotra will be playing the role of the seductive sorceress Yennefer.

Casting news for the upcoming series has been a hot topic ever since the initial leak revealed that the Ciri in the show might make a drastic pivot from the Ciri in the books and games. Since then, news has been pretty quite about who may be playing our illustrious female leads but with Chalotra’s experience with Wanderlust and Allan’s role in Into the Badlands, we’re excited to see them both bring these beloved characters to life.

Yennefer, in the series, takes on a mother figure-like role to the younger Ciri and is the main love interest for the protagonist; Geralt of Rivia. Though the actress has been under scrutiny for looking “too young,” the showrunner has confidently mentioned that it will all come together as planned.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for sometime next year. For more details on the latest Netflix project in the works, check out our The Witcher TV Show Hub right here to learn more.

What do you think about all of the reveals we’ve seen thus far from Lauren Hissrich and the crew? Are you excited to see Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, or does the cast so far leave you underwhelmed? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your thoughts about the upcoming Netflix adaptation.