The Witcher: Freya Allan Tried Not To Over-Prepare For Ciri Role

Earlier this month at San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix revealed the first ever trailer for The Witcher, which seemed to really resonate with fans of the series and the Internet at large. In other words, it did a good job at creating some hype, and resurrecting the comparisons to Game of Thrones in the process. That said, with hype, comes a lot of pressure, but everyone who signed up to make the show already knew there would be. Thanks to CD Projekt Red’s video game adaptation of the series, the IP is global now. It’s far from a household name, but it’s big, and more importantly, boasts one of the most hardcore and passionate fanbases you’ll ever find.

To live up to the expectations, many of the show’s cast have talked about thoroughly preparing for their role. That said, for her role as Ciri, one of the show’s main characters, actress Freya Allan didn’t want to over-prepare.

“So I read the book and that give me a really good essence of Ciri, but then I mainly then relied on the scripts,” said Allan. “I think I didn’t want to over prepare because I already felt there was such a parallel between her and me. I didn’t want to ruin the spontaneity of that. So I didn’t, I relied mainly on the scripts, but I did get a good essence from reading one of the books. But I think also with a character that’s so young, and as I’ve said, has been incredibly protected her whole life, there isn’t a lot of layers there yet. I’m creating those now which is what’s so exciting. Some of the older actors have got to do more preparation because their characters have lived more. As mine, I’m building those throughout this season. This is what’s going to create who she becomes in the future if there is a future.”

It’s an interesting approach, and ultimately, probably the right one. However, fans will certainly come into the show with their expectations for the character. Some will be derived from the books, but many will be derived from the games, which features an older and more experienced Ciri. In other words, it will be interesting to see how Netflix, Allan, and co. manage these expectations.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime late this year.