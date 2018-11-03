Here’s How Much ‘The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Is Being Paid

Henry Cavill, who will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s upcoming series, ‘The Witcher,’ is among the highest-paid TV actors and actresses of 2018.

Coming way of Variety, the salaries of Hollywood’s top earners in the world of television have been revealed, and Cavill and his latest role are near the top.

As you may expect, and as has been the cased the last few years, streaming giants Amazon and Netflix are at the top of paying their talent the biggest piles of cash.

In the drama genre, Javier Bardem, who’s working on an untitled Amazon miniseries, is earning the biggest sum at $1.2 million an episode. Not far behind is the likes of Norman Reedus at $1 an episode for The Walking Dead, and a little further down is Cavill at $400K a pop.

Given that the first season will only have eight episodes, this means that Cavill will earn $3.2 million for the debut season, plus whatever bonuses and what not are tied to his contract.

At the moment, it’s unclear how much the rest of the cast of the TV adaptation is making, but given Cavill’s prominence and the fact he’s playing the lead role, likely means he’s head and shoulders above everyone else.

Anyway, if you’re interested in knowing the top-earners in TV for 2018, here they are (divided into drama, comedy, and unscripted categories):

Drama

Javier Bardem – $1.2m (Untitled Amazon miniseries)

Resse Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston – $1.1m each (Untitled Apple Morning Show)

Norman Reedus – $1m (The Walking Dead)

Elisabeth Moss – $1m (Handmaid’s Tale)

Julia Roberts – $600k (Homecoming)

Steve Carell – $600k (Untitled Apple Morning Show)

Sean Penn – $500k (The First)

Anthony Mackie – $475k (Altered Carbon)

Henry Cavill – $400k (The Witcher)

Benicio Del Toro – $400k (Escape at Dannemora)

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Millie Bobby Brown – $350k each (Stranger Things)

Joel Kinnaman – $325k (Untitled Sci-Fi Drama)

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Noah Schnapp – $250k (Stranger Things)

Elisabeth Olson – $250k (Sorry for Your Loss)

Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery – $150k (Stranger Things)

Stephen Amell – $125k (Arrow)

Grant Gustin – $100k (The Flash)

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse – $40k (Riverdale)

Comedy

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert – $375k each (The Conners)

Candice Bergen – $250k (Murphy Brown)

Tim Allen – $250k (Last Man Standing)

Patricia Heaton – $250k (Upcoming CBS Show)

Jennifer Garner – $150k (Camping)

Brad Garrett – $100k (Single Parents)

Lil Rel Howery – $75k (Rel)

Tyler Alvarez and Griffin Gluck – $2,500 each (American Vandal)

Unscripted