The Witcher Fans React to Netflix’s New Trailer

As promised, Netflix finally dropped its first full trailer for The Witcher this week to show the best look yet at the upcoming series. Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia and other characters made an appearance throughout the trailer that also revealed the release date for The Witcher. It’ll be released on Netflix starting on December 20th, and judging from the reactions online, most of The Witcher’s fans are now fully behind Cavill in this role and are ready for the show to release.

The trailer can be seen above after it was released by Netflix on Halloween following the teaser from Wednesday. It shows Geralt, Yennifer, Ciri, and others as they encounter others in the world of The Witcher including the more supernatural parts of the franchise. Though it wasn’t explicitly said in the trailer, the description of the video confirmed that December 20th would be the release date for the series.

After watching the trailer and hearing the news of the release date, people expectedly took to social media to share their thoughts. You can find some of the best reactions below as we wait for more teasers and reveals ahead of The Witcher’s December release.

The Swagger

When they first cast Henry Cavill as Geralt in Netflix’s Witcher series, I was like “eh?! 🙄😒”

But actually I take it back.

From the latest trailer, it looks like he’s nailed the character – the voice, the swagger.

Can’t wait for December 20th! — Karl 👻 (@Kster91) October 31, 2019

Geralt Give Us Strength!

I am currently in the middle of a workout while also trying to freak out about The Witcher. I just did like 50 push ups and I am not even tired, Geralt is giving me strength! — Jake Gamer OBE (@IronAssMan) October 31, 2019

December’s a Big Month

A new season of The Expanse and The Witcher two Fridays in a row in December??? Good grief — Chris (@halbarad_) October 31, 2019

Henry Cavill Looks Good

I’ve only played The Witcher 3 — and super recently at that — but it looks really solid. Henry Cavill actually looks… good in the role — Mary Clarke (@marycclarke) October 31, 2019

The Most Important Update

I bring an important update about Netfix’s The Witcher pic.twitter.com/ucqgEfK7yd — Boois Chillingworth (@HeyRaguio) October 31, 2019

Perfect Timing

That moment when you’re playing the Witcher game and get a notification from Netflix that the trailer for the series was released pic.twitter.com/JavMS8oD0Q — Ashter Haider Nawaz (@AshterHNawaz) October 31, 2019

Just Gonna Leave This Here

I’m just gonna leave this here for all of the Witcher/Geralt/Henry Cavill fans out there…😍😍😍 Thank you, @witchernetflix! #AskAndYouShallReceive #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/bBR16cw0lk — Yasmine Hachimi (@YasmineHachimi) October 31, 2019

A Work of Art

anya chalotra as yennefer for the witcher is a work of art pic.twitter.com/nDG9SSbRjJ — yennefer jump me challenge❦ (@bensolobot) October 31, 2019

Best Show of 2019?

THE WITCHER ABOUT TO BE THE BEST TV SHOW OF 2019 I KNOW IT WILL pic.twitter.com/TIDK0QiMRV — a a d j e (@cavillsass) October 31, 2019

Spotlighting Yennefer

📽 | Yennefer in The Witcher trailer. pic.twitter.com/ujPvQGZgvl — 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙩𝙧𝙖 (@anyagallery) October 31, 2019

LET’S GO!