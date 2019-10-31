The Witcher: Netflix Unveils New Images

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of The Witcher, though there has been a ton of mystery surrounding the series since it wrapped production. The streaming service previously unveiled one cryptic trailer that kept plenty of details under wraps, simply teasing what’s to come from Henry Cavill and his co-stars. The biggest mystery, however, was all about The Witcher‘s release date. Fortunately, that mystery was solved on Thursday morning with the release of the new trailer for The Witcher, which announced that the series would arrive on December 20th. Along with the new footage and release date, Netflix shared an entire batch of images.

Characters like Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and others are featured in these new photos, helping Netflix show off just how great the series looks. It’s definitely as dark as fans had expected, and perhaps even a little bloodier.

You can take a look at all seven new images below, along with the official synopsis for The Witcher.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

