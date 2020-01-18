The Witcher Season 2 May Add Game of Thrones Star

The star of the first season of The Witcher was undoubtedly Henry Cavill, the show’s most talented actor and a stellar choice for Geralt of Rivia, the stoic monster slaying protagonist. Don’t get me wrong, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Freya Allan as Ciri all did terrific jobs as well, as did most of the cast, but Cavill consistently stole the show. Well him, and the horse playing Roach. That said, it looks like Netflix is looking to add even more top-notch acting talent for Season 2. More specifically, some Game of Thrones talent.

Recently, Witcher experts Redanian Intelligence noticed something rather interesting: a Witcher-related Instagram post by Season 2 director Stephen Surjik — who has been scouting locations for the show — tagged Henry Cavill, Anya Chaoltra, and Kristofer Hivju. For those that don’t know: the latter was Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. Adding fuel to the fire, the social media post has since been deleted, but not before a screengrab of the post was captured by Redanian Intelligence:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, what makes this especially interesting is that the director and actor have never worked together, so why would the former be tagging the latter, especially in a post related to The Witcher? Meanwhile, as Redanian Intelligence points out, Hivju recently followed three Witcher social media accounts.

As you can see, none of this is very concrete, but it does all point to Hivju joining the show. Further, it’s also worth pointing out that Redanian Intelligence has been correct about similar undisclosed castings in the past. That said, the question is less whether the Game of Thrones actor will be in the second season, and more who could he be playing?

The Witcher season one is streaming exclusively on Netflix. At the moment of publishing, the second season is expected to drop sometime next year. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the TV adaptation, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the show by clicking right here.