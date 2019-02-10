New ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Casting Revealed

Anita Olatunji has been cast as a “woman” in Netflix’s upcoming The Witcher, according to the actresses Spotlight.com page.

Unfortunately, Olatunji’s Spotlight page doesn’t divulge any specifics on her role in the upcoming series, but fans seem to think she will be playing Vea.

For those that don’t know: Vea is one of two Zerrikanian warriors, along with Tea, who accompanied Borch Three Jackdaws wherever he went. The pair of warriors are known for their sword skills with their sabres.

Olatunji’s Spotlight page notes the actress is skilled in the likes of archery, fencing, martial arts, and stage combat. Further, she’s highly skilled in Tae Kwon Do and Horse-riding. In other words, she’s more than fit for the role and to play alongside Adele Oni who will be portraying Vea.

Hopefully now that’s known Olatunji will be working on the show, it will be revealed who she is playing. Though it’s quite possible we won’t know her role until we either see it in a trailer or until the show’s release draws nearer.

As you may know, last week two other castings were revealed, also courtesy of Spotlight pages. One was Blair Kincaid as Crach an Craite, while the other was Ossian Perret in an undisclosed role.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word when The Witcher will release. All we know is it’s coming this year, and will debut with an eight-episode run. There’s also a report that claims Netflix is internally very happy with the series, and is already looking to add more seasons before the first even airs. Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt like any report, but it wouldn’t be very surprising given how much pre-release buzz the show is generating so far without even a trailer in the wild.

