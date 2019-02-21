‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Casts Queen Sancia

It’s a slow moving train, but over the past several months we’ve been learning more about the upcoming The Witcher series coming to Netflix later this year starring Henry Cavill, and though we know many of the big characters and who we will be playing them – the rest is still very much a mystery. Luckily, keen-eyed fans are always on the lookout for what’s new regarding the highly anticipated series based off the books that later became a record-breaking RPG series and the latest find is all about Queen Sancia.

The latest find, thanks to Reddit user ‘GraveMaster7’ further hints at a progressive flashback style for the series when a recent change over on IMDb revealed Katia Bokor as Foltest’s mother, Queen Sancia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the actress’ name sounds familiar, you may remember her from movies such as Don’t Breathe and World War Z, though now it looks like she’ll be delving into the world of The Witcher next.

The topic of the upcoming Netflix series being focused on flashbacks has come up quite a bit in recent weeks with various casting decisions being made. With the books housing so much lore and every backstory seemingly having ten backstories behind it, it would be an easy mechanic to feature in the show to reflect the long history while still maintaining a format appropriate for a television series.

The 8-episode long series is still without a release date, though the series’ showrunner has confirmed that it is slated for a 2019 debut. With the team already on their second location, it seems that the anticipated new show hasn’t run into any roadblocks as of yet, so we’re excited to learn even more about what’s next until we get an official trailer!

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store! Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some recent images of his training regime to get witcher ready.

Thoughts on how the show seems to be shaping up so far? Any casting choices that you would have preferred to have chosen different actors? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your Witcher-related thoughts, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!