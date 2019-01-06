‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Producer Confident Fans Will Love Henry Cavill As Geralt

The casting of The Witcher Netflix series has been quite the rollercoaster ride. From the backlash from fans over reports that Netflix was looking to cast one of the main leads, Ciri, as a BAME girl, to fans unhappy over the final casting of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Geralt the protagonist’s love interest. It’s been a bumpy ride for Netflix and all involved, to the point that the series’ showrunner had to temporarily leave Twitter due to death threats and harassment.

That all said, one casting fans seemingly reacted postively to was that of Henry Cavill — of Superman fame — as the aforementioned Geralt of Rivia.

And according to award-winning creative producer of the show Tomasz Baginski, fans are right to be excited about seeing Cavill as the monster slayer.

When asked during an interview with Polish outlet Onet Film (translation via Reddit) whether or not he (Baginski) saw Cavill as Geralt from the beginning, the creative producer was reticent, but did tease what he thought of the casting just a little bit.

“Even if I did, I can’t say that, mind you,” said Baginski. “But I’m, of course, satisfied. The audience will love him.

“You will see on the screen,” said Baginski while answering a follow-up question about why Cavill was so good for the role. “Now my lips are sealed. Henry Cavill is a big, strong guy, I will not mess with him.”

Speaking about criticism of the shows’ casting in general, the creative producer added:

“People have a right to judge. We get money also because we’re exposed to such critique. If someone feels better because they declared on the Internet that they don’t like some casting choice, it paradoxically means that we’re doing our job well. We are supposed to provide entertainment to people, so if for someone such entertainment is slipping out their tongue on the Internet, then cool. I understand that fans have their own imaginations, but everyone, that will play in the series, came through a thick sieve of castings.

Baginski also touched upon the criticism the show — particularly the series’ showrunner Lauren Hissrich — received over the aforementioned reports and rumors that Ciri and Yennefer would be cast with non-white actresses.

“Fans aren’t a some homogeneous group,” said Baginski. “Such statements are embarrassing for me, especially given that a big part of the noise came from Poland. But I don’t feel resentment towards the fans, I understand where it’s coming from. People care a lot about this project, they want it to conquer the world. Sometimes they’re too sharp in this will. And, to add to that, everyone has their own vision of The Witcher. I can only repeat that all the casting choices in the series are deliberate. There are no accidental actors.”

The Witcher is poised to release sometime this year.