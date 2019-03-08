‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Leaked Set Video, and Photo, Shows Off Yennefer In Costume

The team behind the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series are hard at work on their second location, the Canary Islands. We’ve seen brief glimpses of the set, but now a new video has surfaced giving a small look at Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

The clip is short “to prevent spoilers” but does give us our first look at what looks to be Yennefer’s costume. You can also see the actress falling down in the video as well. The person that filmed the short clip mentioned that this was just a rehearsal when one person noted how “clean” she was after walking out of a mud pool, something that the OP mentioned was just a practice run.

Because it was a rehearsal, it’s also likely that this isn’t a full look at what she will look like in the final scene, though anything more is purely speculation at this point.

The 8-episode long series is still without a release date, though we do know that it will be releasing later this year as long as the show doesn’t run into any major production roadblocks. With the team already on their second location, it seems that everything is running smoothly thus far.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store! Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some previous images of his training regime to get witcher ready.

