‘The Witcher’ Fan Re-imagines Series With A Noir-Style Twist

With Netflix’s The Witcher casting news up in the air and a new comic series on the way, it’s understandable that the incredible world of Geralt be once more in the limelight. With so many incredible fan recreations out there, this Noir-esque take has got to be one of our favourites in its simplicity.

The art above comes from artist Astor Alexander and brings not only Geralt of Rivia front and center, but fan-favourite Ciri as well. With Ciri having been a source of controversy lately regarding recent casting rumors and fan spoofs, it is nice just to sit back and enjoy how fans of the games and novels see her.

As far as the Netflix series goes, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

We are excited to learn even more and couldn’t help but to put together our own dream casting picks for Ciri following the leak suggesting she may be played by a woman of color.

Ever since Ciri made her grand debut, players instantly fell in love with what she had to offer this fantasy universe. In fact, even the high end collectibles company Prime 1 was so in love with her, they made an incredible statue dedicated to this character! You can see, and pre-order, her right here!

According to the collectibles company:

“Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon also known as Ciri, is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”