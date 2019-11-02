The Witcher Netflix Series Already Has 7 Seasons Mapped Out

The Witcher’s first season hasn’t even debuted on Netflix yet, however, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich apparently already has seven seasons mapped out. According to Hissrich, Netflix hasn’t renewed the show for a second season, but that hasn’t stopped the showrunner from thinking ahead. In a new interview, Hissrich revealed that it’s important to map out where the show and characters will go. In other words, as Hissrich puts it, it would be a terrible idea to entirely focus on season one with no idea where the series could go in case Netflix renews it for additional seasons.

“I’ve [mapped out stories] for seven seasons,” said Hissrich while speaking to SFX. “Right now it’s just about, ‘how do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’ The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, while Hissrich has the future of the show roughly outlined, you’d assume it’s not all set in stone. More specifically, you’d assume audience reception to certain characters, storylines, etc., would be taken into account when making additional seasons. That said, Hissrich teased that some characters may not make it out of season one, suggesting there will be plenty of drama and perhaps even some tears shed before the first season wraps.

As mentioned above, there’s been no official word of Netflix ordering additional seasons, but a report did surface earlier this year claiming that Netflix is ready to greenlight multiple seasons. As you may know, Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons, so the idea of The Witcher running for seven isn’t that crazy, especially since many are billing it as the next Game of Thrones.

The Witcher’s first season is set to go live on December 20, on Netflix and Netflix only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming TV adaptation, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the show by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.