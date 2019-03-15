‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Showrunner Teases Geralt’s Look

We got our first look at what Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill would look like as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming The Witcher Netlix series, but considering it was a simple test shot real, not much was gleaned from the short video. While we still don’t have a full look at what Geralt’s look will be in the 2019, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich hints that apparently – it’s painful!

It took six months, but I finally learned how to hug Geralt without sustaining embarrassing armor injuries to my face. 😳⚔️🐺 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) March 15, 2019

Fans have been feeling the burn with all of the teasers lately, even more so with all of the bountiful set photos that are being continiously leaked. Hissrich’s latest tweet ingnited that familiar passion, mostly with otheres like us just begging for a more official look:

THE MOST EVIL TEASE TWEET YOU’VE EVER DONE TO US 😐😐 — JAGERMEN (@smittywjagermen) March 15, 2019

Pic or it didn’t happen — Radosław Czyż (@rczyz) March 15, 2019

Embarrassing “Armor” injuries? Is that what it’s called now? 😉 pic.twitter.com/LzRDcZONaN — Corvo Rosso (@criacuervos7) March 15, 2019

Yes, I so second that! Please give us a glimpse:-)! — Izzy (@BellaRoma86) March 15, 2019

The teasers, they’re too much! While we still wait for the full official look, we do at least have our Show Hub right here with all of the previous looks, teasers, and full-on leaks.

As for the show itself, we still don’t have a release date at this time but we do know that it’s going to be dropping sometime this year. Aside from Henry Cavill, other casting choices previously confirmed outside of the Man of Steel actor himself includes Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, MyAnna Buring as Tissania – to name a few.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we are excited to see what the 8 episode-long adventure will bring! Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some recent images of his training regime to get witcher ready.

Thoughts on how the show seems to be shaping up so far? Any casting choices that you would have preferred to have chosen different actors? Sound off in the comments below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

