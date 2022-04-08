The Witcher Rumor Reveals What the Next TV Show Will Be

The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, so it’s no surprise that the show and its spin-offs so far are reportedly just the beginning of the entertainment world tapping into Witcher universe. According to a new rumor, there’s a lot more coming, including a prequel starring Lambert, Coen, and Eskel. Obviously, for this to happen, it needs to happen before Season 2. That said, the rumor notes that it’s not clear if the plan is for this to be a live-action show or an anime.

If it is an anime, then it’s not the only one in the works, as the rumor claims a new anime movie is in the works at Studio Mir. According to the rumor, the movie has been in pre-production since March of this year. It sounds like it’s simply going to be more of Nightmare of the Wolf in terms of style.

The third and final part of the rumor claims that Netflix is “considering a new live-action Witcher spinoff to shoot after Season 3 wraps later this year.” If this is true, and if the previous rumor is true, then there could be two live-action spin-offs coming, which seems unlikely, but it wouldn’t be the first time Netflix milks something for every little drop.

As for where all of this information comes from, it comes the way of Rednanian Intelligence, a reliable source when it comes to The Witcher. However, it itself labels all of this information as a rumor, perhaps suggesting it’s too confident in all of the details, which apparently come from a variety of sources. What does this mean? Well, it means everything here should be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, no implicated party here has commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

