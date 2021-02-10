The Witcher: Old World Board Game Announced

✖

CD Project Red today announced The Witcher: Old World, a new board game from publisher Go on Board set in the world of The Witcher. The new board game, designed by Łukasz Woźniak (Valhalla, Titans), is meant for 2-to-5 people and, as the name implies, takes place long before the time of The Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia. The new board game is set to hit Kickstarter in May and then release in April 2022 in both English and Polish.

"Players take on a role of professional monster slayers who recently completed their brutal training in one of the witcher schools: School of Wolf, Viper, Cat, Bear or Griffin," the official description of the upcoming board game reads. "On their adventures across the Continent, young witchers will face difficult choices, take on contracts, battle monsters — and perhaps find themselves brawling with another witcher in order to defend their school’s honor!"

The Witcher: Old World board game is coming! Created in cooperation with GO ON BOARD, the game will ask players to take on a role of witcher adepts and explore the monster-infested Continent from times long before Geralt of Rivia. Learn more: https://t.co/hPZzNJdtW6 pic.twitter.com/txZwNrfgaj — The Witcher (@witchergame) February 10, 2021

As noted above, The Witcher: Old World is set to kick off its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign this May with a release currently scheduled for April 2022. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available for... well, most platforms, and Netflix's The Witcher is currently in production on Season 2 of the popular live-action series. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Witcher gaming franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of The Witcher: Old World so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!