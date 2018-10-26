‘The Witcher’ Is 11 Years Old, A Look Back On An Iconic Franchise

The Witcher saga from CD Projekt RED took an incredible fantasy series from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and made them into an RPG adventure that’s impossible to forget.

The studio has been celebrating the 11-year birthday for the past 11 days and we’ve seen some incredible concept art ideas, scrapped visions, and so much more and now it’s time to reflect on exactly why this series means so much to so many.

RPGs are meant to let the player get lost into a world that they would never otherwise have a chance to get lost in. Immersion is the name of the game and though players were “stuck” with a set protagonist, the character Geralt of Rivia had so many layers, so many parts of himself, that it was easy for everyone to truly enjoy the story that he had to offer.

The first chapter of The Witcher journey began back in 2007. The magic was instantaneous, though at the time it was still a PC exclusive. Eventually the game made its way over onto consoles, which proved to be an incredibly smart move for the franchise as the player base opened up even more and the games eventually went on to win countless awards for its thrilling narrative, memorable characters, and hours upon hours of adventure.

Though Geralt of Rivia’s journey has come to a close in the video game-sphere following three amazing titles, the world of The Witcher is far from over. From the spin-off game Thronebreaker available now, to the highly anticipated Netflix series coming next year starring Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the man himself, there’s still a lot of love to be had for a franchise that has done so much for the RPG community.

Romance, intrigue, political wiles, rescue – these are just a few of the lures that The Witcher has to entice players into the realm of monsters and kings. What are some of your favorite The Witcher memories? Favorite romance, favorite moment, favorite conflict? Are you just #TeamRoach and nothing else matters? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what 11 years of The Witcher means to you!