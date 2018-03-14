The Witcher Teases a Big Reveal for Tomorrow, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Something big is happening in the world of The Witcher. This morning the official The Witcher account on Twitter unleashed an extremely cryptic tweet telling fans to check back tomorrow for… something. We’re not told explicitly what it is, but we think we have a pretty good idea. Check out the tweet here:

Kaer Morhen’s old stones have witnessed many battles… Once more they’ll feel the sting of sparks as blades collide… Check back tomorrow. — The Witcher (@witchergame) March 14, 2018

“Once more they’ll feel the sting of sparks as blades collide…” Okay so obviously this has something to do with combat, right? There are a few possibilities. Many people are speculating that this could be new DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, while others are thinking we’re about to see a new Witcher game reveled. Neither seem very likely, since E3 is just a couple of months away, and a new Witcher game would definitely be something revealed during E3; CD Projekt Red is also hard at work on Cyberpunk 2077 right now. No, we think that this has something to do with SoulCalibur VI.

For starters, we can at least say with some confidence that this has nothing to do with past Witcher titles, since CD Projekt Red’s community lead Marcin Momot already revealed that Geralt was going to be featured in another game soon:

What if Geralt was going to step out of the @witchergame for the very first time to make an appearance in one of the upcoming games later this year? pic.twitter.com/dMTn1Im6HD — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 6, 2018

Shortly following his tweet, a report wriggled its way onto the net claiming that sources had confirmed Geralt’s inclusion in the SoulCalibur VI roster. You can get caught up on all of that here. The gist is this: Multiple sources are reporting that Geralt is coming to SoulCalibur VI, he would be a perfect fit in the game, and now we’re starting to see official Witcher accounts tease something about Geralt in another game. Finally, tomorrow, we should know the truth. Some fans can’t handle the antitipation, though. The reactions to this morning’s tweet were hilarious:

Oh my god, what’s happening? — Wolfsblvt (@Wolfsblvt) March 14, 2018

