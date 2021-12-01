The Witcher Reveals New Geralt and Vesemir Clip from Season 2

The Witcher season 2 is right around the corner, and Netflix has been showing off new clips from the anticipated season as we get closer to the release date. One of the most interesting clips was revealed this morning on itv, which showed a clip of Henry Cavill’s Geralt training at Kaer Morhen with Kim Bodnia’s Vesemir. We’ve seen Geralt and Vesemir share space in very brief glimpses in the trailer, but this is the first look we’ve actually had of them talking to each other, and fans of their dynamic from the books and games should be quite happy.

As you can see in the clip below, Geralt is doing some training atop tall wooden planks with his sword and then he jumps down and produces some additional slashes as he passes Vesemir looking on.

Vesemir says “When you told me you called the Law of Surpise, I told you big mistake. You said you promised you wouldn’t claim the child. I said good, but still a big mistake.”

Geralt replies “I had to save her.” “I know, and you knew I would call you out on it,” Vesemir says. “Geralt responds with a fitting “Yeah”, and Vesemir responds “You brought her here anyway.” Geralt’s expression indicates a bit of worry, but not too much, and we’re excited to see how this scene ultimately plays out.

We already know that Ciri was headed with Geralt to Kaer Morhen, and while Vesemir does start out a bit against the idea, we anticipated him warming up a bit to the idea eventually.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

Are you excited for season 2? Let us know in the comments