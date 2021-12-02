The Witcher Reveals The Last Wish Featurette Ahead of Season 2

The Witcher enters its second season later this month, and ahead of the show’s sophomore season, Netflix has revealed a new featurette that dives into the story of Geralt and Yennefer and The Last Wish, which we saw play out throughout the first season. It recaps when Geralt made the wish that brought him and Yennefer together, though there is a debate of course as to whether their love is just due to the wish or if that just expedited the love that would eventually bloom. The new video walks fans through all of that and gets them up to speed for season 2, and you can watch it in the video above.

The last time they would be together in season 1 was shortly before the Battle of Sodden, and it didn’t exactly leave them in a great place. They got into a heated argument after fighting side by side and then Yenneffer left. Then a clearly irritated Geralt got into it with Jaskier, breaking hearts of fans everywhere.

We then see Yennefer unleash a powerful blast at the battle of Sodden, and once Geralt and Ciri are finally united, it seems like they head over to find her.

That should bring you up to speed on where we begin in season 2, which will have Ciri traveling with Geralt to Kaer Morhen and introducing a number of other Witchers fans love from the books.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

