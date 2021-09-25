The Witcher Reveals Two New Season 2 Clips

Netflix held its first-ever TUDUM streaming spotlight event, which showcased many of the streaming giant’s upcoming projects. That included Army of Thieves, Red Notice, Stranger Things, and much, much more. It also included quite a bit of The Witcher season 2, and with the much anticipated season finally hitting in December, they decided to reveal not one but two new clips from the season, giving us a whole new glimpse at what Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier are up to. You can check out the first clip in the video above, and the second clip can be found in the video below.

Season 1 left off with Geralt (played by Henry Cavill) finally finding Ciri (Freya Allan) after missing each other all season. As for Yennefer, we saw her lay waste to a section of the Nilfgardian army at the Battle of Sodden, but then we don’t see what happens to her after and where she ends up.

Season 2 will pick up with Geralt taking Ciri to Kaer Morhen to start training, and while there she will meet some of the other Witchers in the School of the Wolf, including Vesemir, Coen, Lamber, and Eskel. We know at some point Ciri and Yennefer are also together, perhaps later in the season, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out. We also know that Triss will play a part in all of this, but we aren’t sure what part she will play just yet.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

