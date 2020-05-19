The Witcher Adds a New Witcher and More to Season 2 Cast

✖

Production is still halted on Netflix's The Witcher season 2, but while filming isn't taking place, that doesn't mean there's no new news. A number of new castings have made their way to the surface courtesy of Redanian Intelligence, and it includes a number of smaller roles. That said, there is an original character in the mix, and it turns out he's actually a fellow Witcher. Joel Adrian has been cast to play a new character named Hemrik, who is a Witcher from Geralt's stomping grounds Kaer Morhen. He doesn't appear in the books so we're not sure how big a role he will have, but we are always intrigued when another Witcher shows up, especially in season 2, as it will already creature Lambert and Coen.

Two Elves have also been added to the cast and will be played by Vernon Dobtcheff and Alina llin. Aside from Dobtcheff playing an older elf and llin being a native Romanian speaker, we aren't sure about any other details concerning these two, though they could be part of scenes shot early this year before production shut down. Those scenes took place in an Elven camp and featured Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), and Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla).

Another character joining season 2 is Meena Coppercloth, who will be played by Lesley Ewen. Again, we're not sure who this character is, but with Ewen's previous work including shows like Twilight Zone, Arrow, Doctor Who, and Stargate, we're definitely intrigued.

Another mystery role will be played by Scarlett Maltman, though in this case, we don't even have the character's name. While we wait for more details, at least you can watch Maltman in action as part of Hulu's The Great.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

