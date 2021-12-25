The Witcher Fans Unhappy Over Season 2 Deleted Scene

Netflix has revealed a deleted scene that didn’t make the final cut of The Witcher Season 2, and many fans of the TV series aren’t happy showrunner Lauren Hissrich and co. decided to cut it. In other words, people like the scene and wish it was in the second season. That said, it’s not, however, it’s now on the Internet for your viewing pleasure. And as you can see it features a brief scene between Triss and Geralt talking about Ciri.

If you check the quote tweets for the tweet below, you’ll see they universally express disappointment. As for why the scene was cut, we don’t know. It surely wasn’t the lone cut from the second season though. It’s standard practice not only to cut scenes in post-production, but cut lots of scenes. Given that there are no obvious issues with the scene, it was presumably in order to make time, but for now, this is just an assumption.

Below, you can check out the scene for yourself, courtesy of Redanian Intelligence:

Deleted scene from #TheWitcher Season 2 featuring Geralt and Triss pic.twitter.com/7qXuhqrweT — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) December 20, 2021

“The Witcher Season 2 improves upon the original in almost every way,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Many of the new additions manage to flesh out the world and its mythology even more, and as for the core four, they embrace their characters in new ways by delving into their humanity, their vulnerabilities, and their fear. The result is a season of can’t-miss television, and it’s a season that should delight any fan of the franchise.”