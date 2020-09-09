The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Unexpected Character

✖

The Witcher Season 2 and Netflix are reportedly bringing back an unexpected Season 1 character for the return of the monster-slaying series. The report comes way of Redanian Intelligence and claims that Danica, played by Imogen Daines, is going to make a return in the second season of the show. In fact, the character will make an appearance in one of the show's first episodes direct by Stephen Surjik.

As you may know, Danica -- the sex worker Geralt is with in episode three -- is a very minor and inconsequential character, or so we thought. The fact that she's returning is certainty interesting. It could be another minor appearance, but it's possible this could be a bigger return than we think.

There's no evidence of this but it's currently unclear just how the character will fit into the story of the second season. And because there's no obvious answer, means it's possible the character isn't being randomly brought back for a cameo, but for a more meatier role. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

As Redanian Intelligence points out, when we see Danica in the first season it's before Ciri is even born. Going into Season 2, the timeline is way beyond this point so it would be odd for her to return beyond anything more than another flashback sequence.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt, the speculation, and the report it stems from. While Redaninan Intelligence has proven reliable on several occasions, nothing here is official and thus needs to be taken with some hesitation and reservations.

At the moment of publishing, Netflix, nor anyone involved with the TV show, have commented on this report, and it's highly unlikely any official party will.

The Witcher Season 2 is tentatively set to release sometime in 2021, but with the pandemic still ravaging and disrupting everyday life, it's quite possible it will be delayed out of this window. In the meanwhile, for more coverage on the hit Netflix show, be sure to peep all of our past and recent articles covering the TV adaptation by clicking right here.