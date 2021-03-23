The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts 5 New Actors

✖

Yesterday Netflix confirmed several huge castings for The Witcher season 2, including favorites from the books and the games like Sigismund Dijkstra, Nenneke, and Philippa Eilhart. It seems there are even more castings to celebrate though according to Redanian Intelligence, who have come upon 5 more castings for the anticipated season. Two castings were confirmed by United Agents, which include Joseph Payne (The Third Day), and James Baxter (Emmerdale, Red Dwarf). Baxter has evidently already been busy filming scenes with episode six and seven director Louise Hooper, but we don't know what roles they will be playing just yet.

Two other actors have been seen at Arborfield Studios, including Tracey Chatterley (Fallen Angels) and Pablo Raybould (Doctors, Berlin Station). Their roles are unknown at this time, and the same is true of Dermot Daly (Emmerdale, Coronation Street). Daly has a big background in voice work, but we'll have to wait and see what he'll be up to in season 2.

There is one more actor that RI has a guess on, and that is Kara Lily Hayworth (The Huntsman and the Ice Queen). Set photos from last year have a red-haired woman involved in scenes with Ciri, and they think it's Hayworth. As for who she is playing, their guess right now is Queen Cerro of Redania, but we'll just have to wait and see whenever Netflix confirms her casting. We're also waiting on confirmation that season 2 will include Oxenfurt, but it seems very likely.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

