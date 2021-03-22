The Witcher Season 2 Casts Phillipa Eilhart, Nenneke, Dijkstra, and More

✖

Netflix's The Witcher has officially announced seven additional cast members for the upcoming Season 2. While the roles vary in importance to the franchise, a number of them should be immediately recognizable to anyone familiar with either the books by Andrzej Sapkowski or the video games from CD Projekt Red like Phillippa Eilhart, Dijkstra, and more.

More specifically, Netflix's The Witcher has cast Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Chris Fulton as Rience. Several of these roles had previously been reported as filled or in the process of being cast while several others are an overall surprise.

Here is the synopsis for Netflix's The Witcher Season 2, in case you missed it:

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. There is no telling when Season 2 will launch at this point.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include the above as well as Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

