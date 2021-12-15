The Witcher Season 2: What You Need to Know About Vesemir

Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels and CD Projekt Red’s three games were over the moon to learn that Geralt’s mentor and father figure Vesemir was going to be featured in season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher, with Kim Bodnia taking on the beloved role. We know that Geralt and Ciri are heading to Kaer Morhen in season 2 and that means they’ll be interacting with Vesemir quite a bit, so we here at ComicBook.com are here to get you up to speed on who Vesemir is, why he’s important, and what to expect from him as part of our The Witcher season 2 CRAM, and you can check out all of our CRAM articles on season 2 right here!

Vesemir is one of the oldest living Witchers around, and he was actually present at the building of Kaer Morhen, a once-thriving fortress that houses the remnants of the Witcher School of the Wolf. Unfortunately, he was also around for when Kaer Morhen was attacked by an angry mob and ended up being one of the only survivors, which was detailed in the in-continuity The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In that film, we meet a younger Vesemir who is brought into the Witcher by his mentor Deglan, and he becomes one of the deadliest Witchers around. Things are going well until unrest builds up in the kingdom after it is learned that some Witchers have experimented on monsters to form new ones to keep their way of living alive, and that is what causes the raid on the fortress by a horde of monsters alongside the attacking civilians.

Vesemir survived, but few others did, and the ability to create new Witchers was lost after the death of those who knew the rituals and couldn’t create the serum needed for the transformation.

Nightmare of the Wolf also shows us that one of the remaining students in the Witcher school was none other than a young Geralt, who along with the other few students who remained, Vesemir took them under his win and taught them how to become the Witchers they are today. Since then Vesemir has helped keep Kaer Morhen standing in between occasional adventures, and he becomes immensely important once more after Geralt brings Ciri to train with him at Kaer Morhen, leading to a big discovery regarding Cirilla, but that’s a story for another time.

As for the games, Vesemir plays an even bigger role in CD Projekt Red’s series, including a significantly important one in Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, where he sacrifices himself to save Ciri and turns the tide in that final heroic action. The Wild Hunt has been rumored to be a part of the season, so we’ll have to wait and see if any of this is teased.

That’s what you need to know about Vesemir ahead of The Witcher season 2, and you can find all of our CRAM articles right here. You can also talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!