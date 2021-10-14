The Witcher Season 2 Yennefer Poster Revealed

After releasing a character poster for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the second season of The Witcher, Netflix followed that reveal up with another poster. This one’s for Yennifer, a staple character from the first season played by Anya Chalotra who’s already made appearances in some of the teasers for Season 2. If two posters make a trend, we can expect more like these to come in the next couple of days to likely feature other characters like Jaskier.

The poster for Yennifer can be seen below after it was tweeted out by the Netflix accounts and shared on other social platforms. Sticking with the “Destined to …” phrasing used in the Geralt poster, this one says Yennifer is “Destined to Survive.” Each poster also looked to hammer in the release date of the second season of the show which will make its debut on December 17th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lost in chaos. Destined to survive. The Witcher Season 2 debuts December 17 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/rsLqRco2y1 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 14, 2021

Yennifer looks much like she did towards the conclusion of Season 1 just as Geralt did in his poster, but for those looking to see more of Season 2 itself, we’ve already gotten some previews of what’s to come from clips and trailers released previously. Along with these two returning characters and others, we’ve also gotten first looks already at some of the new – but still familiar – Witcher characters who’ll make appearances this next season.

And even though the second season of The Witcher is the next thing that fandom has to look forward to, there’s still plenty more coming through different projects related to the main show. Another new anime film is in the works following the release of Nightmare of the Wolf, and we’ve also got The Witcher: Blood Origin coming later. One of Netflix’s more unexpected announcements was the reveal of a kid-friendly Witcher show that’s been announced, too.

On top of all this, we’re already getting a third season of The Witcher which was announced before the second season even released. While we wait for the next season and the one after, you can catch a synopsis of Season 2 below to get an idea of what’ll transpire.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen,” reads a Season 2 synopsis. “While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The Witcher Season 2 releases on December 17th.