The Witcher Reveals New Season 2 Footage in TUDUM Franchise Trailer

Today is all about Netflix, as the streaming giant held its first TUDUM showcase event, spotlighting everything that’s coming to the service this year and into 2022. That of course included The Witcher, which is not only about to launch its second season in December but also launched the Nightmare of the Wolf anime film earlier this year and is set to launch a live-action spin-off in 2022. To celebrate the upcoming season Netflix revealed a Franchise Trailer for the Witcher, which featured footage from season 1 but also new footage from season 2, and you can check out the full trailer and all the footage in the video above.

This season looks to be pretty epic and will have a larger focus on Geralt’s Witcher family. Vesemir, Eskel, Coen, and Lambert are all set to play a role in the season, and we’ll meet them thanks to Geralt taking Ciri to Kaer Morhen to train, starting her journey to becoming a Witcher.

To that end, we know that Geralt will be showcasing more of his “paternal side”, something Henry Cavill recently talked about in an interview with EW. “While he hasn’t necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector,” Cavill said.

We’ve also seen in set photos that Yennefer will meet Ciri at some point, but we don’t know when that occurs, as season 1 leaves her fate up to question. Triss will also play a role, and in the books, she comes to Kaer Morhen to help Geralt and Vesemir a bit, but we don’t know if that will happen in season 2.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

