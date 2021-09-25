The Witcher Season 2: Netflix Reveals First Look at Vesemir

Netflix revealed some new details on what the franchise has in store at TUDUM, and Vesemir has a part to play in both season 2 and the recently released Nightmare of the Wolf. Vesemir is the beloved mentor of Geralt, and while he plays a role in both the books and the games, he is finally going to get some shine in live-action courtesy of Netflix. Vesemir will be played by Kim Bodnia in season 2 of the core series, and while we’ve seen a glimpse of him in a group shot, we now have our first real up-close look at the character thanks to TUDUM, and you can check it out below.

Vesemir is set to play a big role in season 2 of the main franchise, as set photos indicate Ciri will be training at Kaer Morhen with Geralt. That’s also the place Vesemir and the other School of the Wolf Witchers call home when they’re not traveling, so we are likely to see him play a part in that training. That is something that happens in both the books and the games, so it only makes sense it would happen here as well.

It’s the year of Vesemir! Welcome Kim Bodnia as the oldest surviving witcher and Geralt’s beloved mentor, making his debut in The Witcher Season 2. pic.twitter.com/8bojfrU97F — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

In fact, he plays a very important role in the games, specifically in the storyline between the Wild Hunt and Ciri, and since the Wild Hunt might also play some role in season 2 or season 3, perhaps we are headed that way.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

