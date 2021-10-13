The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Shares Geralt Character Poster

The release of Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 continues to barrel towards us all as December 17th is sooner than you might initially think. With two months to go, the promotional machine appears to be kicking into high gear as Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, has shared a new poster for his character in Season 2.

The new poster of Geralt, which you can check out for yourself below, doesn’t seem to give anything away that we didn’t already know. He’s wearing the Season 2 outfit we’ve seen before, and it looks as if he is perhaps in Kaer Morhen, home of the School of the Wolf and a known important location in the season where Ciri trains with the Wolf school witchers. The tagline on the poster, “DESTINED TO PROTECT,” is fairly standard considering we know Geralt works to protect his friends and family while also generally taking contracts to defeat monsters and protect others. Even so, it’s a nice poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Notably, Netflix recently announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as a show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the new season of Netflix’s The Witcher? What do you think about the new character poster for Geralt? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!