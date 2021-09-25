The Witcher: Netflix Announces New Anime Film

Netflix showed off quite a bit during their first-ever TUDUM streaming event, and that included a host of new announcements in Netflix’s Witcher universe. We got a season 3 announcement as well as the announcement of a children’s show, but we also got what we’ve wanted since finishing up The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and that’s the announcement that a new anime film is also in the works. No other details were given, like if it’s a sequel to Nightmare or if it’s focusing on another character or time, but that fact that it’s in the works at all is something to celebrate.

Now, I can’t be alone in wanting more Vesemir, as he completely charmed fans who watched Nightmare. While Geralt is more reserved and gruff, Vesemir is charismatic and even a bit cocky, and it’s amazing to see the Witcher in his prime. We will also meet Deglan, who claimed Vesemir through the Law of Surprise, and see how the fall of Kaer Morhen affected Vesemir and changed him into the mentor we all know and love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, we could also focus on a different Witcher, or maybe it will decide to move to the present and focus on Geralt, telling a side story. It could also take things further back to the timeline of Blood Origin, but my hope is we get more Vesemir because he really impressed.

Nightmare of the Wolf was written and produced by Beau DeMayo and co-produced by The Witcher Showrunner and Executive Producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Studio Mir’s Kwang Il Han who also directed.

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf below.

“The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.”

What do you want to see from the next movie? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!