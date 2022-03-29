The Witcher Cast Reportedly Arrives in Season 3 Filming Location

Filming on Season 3 of The Witcher seems to be around the corner, as stars Henry Cavill and Freya Allan have apparently arrived in Slovenia. That reporting comes from sources for Redanian Intelligence, who have apparently seen the Geralt and Princess Cirilla actors in the country. If this does prove, it would confirm Redanian Intelligence’s previous reports about this season’s shooting locations, which will apparently take place in Slovenia, Italy, and Croatia. The outlet previously reported that it believed shooting would begin in South Tyrol, Italy, but it’s possible that plans changed during pre-production on the Netflix series.

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we can get some kind of confirmation. However, it’s worth noting that Redanian Intelligence has an excellent track record when it comes to The Witcher, and it seems like a safe bet that filming on Season 3 should begin sometime in the near future. Unfortunately, Netflix has not announced any kind of release window for the new season, but fans will probably be waiting until sometime in 2023.

In the meantime, fans of The Witcher should have some content to keep them busy! A prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, wrapped filming towards the end of 2021. A teaser for the series aired at the end of The Witcher Season 2, but no release date has been announced for the show just yet. It’s a safe bet that it will release on Netflix at some point this year, but nothing definitive has been revealed. The series is set to take place 1200 years before the first season of The Witcher, delving into the backstory of the first Witcher.

The Witcher has become a massive hit for Netflix, and the company clearly sees the series as one of its biggest draws. It will be interesting to see if Season 3 and Blood Origin can continue to draw in audiences, but hopefully both will prove worth the wait for fans, either way!

Are you a fan of The Witcher on Netflix? Are you excited for the show's third season?