The Witcher Series Reaches 33 Million Units Sold, Including Impressive Wild Hunt Sales

The developers at CD Projekt Red are pouring their heart and soul into their next project, Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, earlier this morning, the team divulged some new information on the project, including cross-generation possibilities, as well as multiplayer details.

But we dare not forget about the franchise that put the developers on the map in the first place – The Witcher. The latest (and last) entry in the series, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, has become a phenomenon in the video gaming world over the past few years. And now, the series as a whole has reached new heights with its sales.

The team recently revealed a financial report for 2017, in which it reported that the Witcher franchise, which is now a decade old, has managed to reach 33 million units sold worldwide. This is a huge growth, considering that it got its start from the low-budget role-playing adventure The Witcher.

As expected, most of that success came from Wild Hunt, which has cleared out millions of copies since its launch back in 2015. But what’s surprising is just where that game has managed to sell the most.

CD Projekt Red noted that the PC version is the highest selling out of the whole bunch, with the Xbox One version selling the least amount. (Side note: Microsoft actually paid for the marketing rights to the game, so this is an interesting result.)

In the beginning, the PlayStation 4 version was actually selling ahead of the PC edition, but it managed to catch up through Steam sales, as well as word of mouth through other players within the community. In fact, back in January, we posted a report talking about how the game was still sitting in “platinum tier” over on Steam, indicating that its sales streak is far from over.

You can check out the financial report in the video above.

It’ll be a good wait for Cyberpunk 2077 to come out, as it’s still well in development. Still, we should, at the very least, get a good look at the game in a few months at E3, getting us excited for what’s to come from CD Projekt Red.

And, for the time being, you can always get caught back up with The Witcher saga, especially if you haven’t played Wild Hunt yet. We assure you, you are missing out on quite a party. For that matter, you’ll also be able to get your hands on Geralt in Soul Calibur VI later this year.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the details!)