The Witcher Showrunner Explains Dynamic Between Geralt and Dandelion In The Show

When The Witcher hits Netflix, fans will meet some of their favorite characters from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. That includes the lovable Bard Dandelion, though those who watch the show will realize that he goes by his original name Jaskier in the series. In the books, Dandelion is often paired with Geralt as he travels across the world looking for monster hunting work, and it’s here that we see a more human side to Geralt, as Dandelion knows how to get beneath the Witcher’s rough exterior. During a roundtable interview with Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich at Comic-Con, she gave fans a glimpse at what the dynamic between the two characters will be like and why they decided not to have him narrate the events of the show.

“Going back to Jaskier, he’s absolutely in the series,” Hissrich said. “We didn’t look to him as narration, frankly because when I write narration I tend to get a little bit lazy in the actual storytelling. It sounds like a ridiculous thing, but if you can have someone tell you what you’re watching, then you don’t really need to watch it. To me, it was about the best way to include Jaskier in the stories, and that, in my opinion, is being a foil to Geralt. Their scenes together are amazing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, Jaskier drives Geralt a little bit crazy, but also is able to, he’s a little bit of a truth-teller to Geralt, and he’s able to get in,” Hissrich said. “You know, I always talk about that soft squishy place inside Geralt that he wants to keep it all in, and Jaskier basically points at it, he’s like a five-year-old, and like digs in and sort of just basically pokes at him. So it’s a lot of fun.”

Some of the most interesting conversations in The Last Wish occur between Jaskier and Geralt, and we can’t wait to see some of those brought to life in the show. You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher currently has no release date, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!