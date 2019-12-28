The Witcher’s Soundtrack Is “Ready to Go,” No ETA on Release

Netflix’s The Witcher has been praised for its characters and fight scenes since its release, but none of its dramatic scenes would be complete without the music to set the stage. Whether it’s a song that’s playing during a tense moment or just Jaskier singing the catchy “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” people have been picking out their favorite songs from the show and talking about them online as much as they have their favorite characters or moments. All those songs have been prepped together in a soundtrack that’s ready for release now, according to the show’s composer, but there’s currently no timeframe known for when it’ll be released.

Sonya Belousova, the composer for Netflix’s The Witcher, shared an update this week on the status of the soundtrack for the show. Belousova described the official soundtrack as “ready to go” and said there’s no ETA right now since “it is up to Netflix whether or not to make it happen.”

The composer also told her followers that there are only four songs from the soundtrack that have been officially released at this point, so if you’re seeing any other songs out there that say they’re from The Witcher, they’re not official releases.

Joey Batey, the actor who played Jaskier the bard, will know better than most how catchy many of these songs are. He told ComicBook.com recently that the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song that’s emerged as a fan-favorite was stuck in his head for months.

The Witcher is now available to stream on Netflix. You can find our review of the first season here.