The Witcher’s Soundtrack Is “Ready to Go,” No ETA on Release

Netflix’s The Witcher has been praised for its characters and fight scenes since its release, but none of its dramatic scenes would be complete without the music to set the stage. Whether it’s a song that’s playing during a tense moment or just Jaskier singing the catchy “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” people have been picking out their favorite songs from the show and talking about them online as much as they have their favorite characters or moments. All those songs have been prepped together in a soundtrack that’s ready for release now, according to the show’s composer, but there’s currently no timeframe known for when it’ll be released.
Sonya Belousova, the composer for Netflix’s The Witcher, shared an update this week on the status of the soundtrack for the show. Belousova described the official soundtrack as “ready to go” and said there’s no ETA right now since “it is up to Netflix whether or not to make it happen.”
The composer also told her followers that there are only four songs from the soundtrack that have been officially released at this point, so if you’re seeing any other songs out there that say they’re from The Witcher, they’re not official releases.
Hey guys! Super Merry Christmas!!! I hope you’re all enjoying a fantastic holiday season!!! I wanted to address all your questions regarding when the official soundtrack for The Witcher is going to be released. We have the soundtrack ready to go and can’t wait to get it out, however there’s no ETA at the moment since it is up to Netflix whether or not to make it happen. We also wanted to let you know that the only 4 tracks released so far (Geralt of Rivia, Toss A Coin To Your Witcher, The Song of The White Wolf, The Last Rose of Cintra) have been released via our official SoundCloud. Anything you hear so far on YouTube and anything that claims to be “official” is, in fact, low quality leaks and, in some cases, music that has nothing to do with us or the show. With that being said, be sure to let Netflix know on their social media channels how much you’re looking forward to The Witcher soundtrack! We all hope we can make this happen as soon as possible because, trust me, we can’t wait to get the soundtrack out to you guys!!! P.S. Here’s a sneak peek of the soundtrack tracklist that includes CD1 original score, and CD2 songs, dances and tavern folk tunes! ⚔️🐺⚔️
Joey Batey, the actor who played Jaskier the bard, will know better than most how catchy many of these songs are. He told ComicBook.com recently that the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song that’s emerged as a fan-favorite was stuck in his head for months.
