The Witcher Composer Thanks Fans for Making Soundtrack Top 10 in Multiple Countries

There is no doubt that audiences loved their time with The Witcher on Netflix and there’s more proof of that by the day. Now, the show’s composer is stepping forward to thank all the fans for making the soundtrack a smashing success as well. She wrote out her thanks on Twitter as The Witcher is within the Top 10 in a bunch of countries. The thought alone is pretty staggering and shows how far the show’s reach has become. Fans also have to appreciate getting these little windows into the larger processes. It might make the wait until the next season a little more bearable.

Lauren Hissrich has already gone on record to say that Season 2 of The Witcher will be making some changes. People stressed about the Nilfgaardian armor can breathe easy because that’s one of the changes up for the next installment of episodes. There might have been a few stumbles in the first season, but the cast and crew are determined to iron the kinks out.

“Everything about The Witcher has been a real learning process for me,” said Hissrich while speaking to Writer Experience. “It’s the beauty of being able to do this for the first time and then get to come back and do it again. […] Season two is exciting. It’s a chance to look at the mistakes we’ve made in season one and do it better, tell stories better, improve some things, look at what didn’t work, get rid of it and start over… The Nilfgaard armor will be totally different. You have that opportunity [with season two] to go back and course-correct if you want to.”

The Witcher Original #Soundtrack is in the Top 10 📀📀📀 in every country (someone pinch me!) thanks to you awesome people! Since you all enjoyed so much the trivia behind the making of @witchernetflix soundtrack, we thought we would bring you more of those fun little details pic.twitter.com/nxpch1VwIM — Sonya Belousova (@SonyaBelousova) January 25, 2020

Some people also took issue with the way the first season chose to tackle the overall narrative of the story. Season 2 sounds like it will be incorporating some more traditional models and the showrunner offered her thoughts on that change as well during a Reddit comment.

She wrote, “The narrative structure was put in place so that we could tell Geralt’s short stories (the foundation of the whole Witcher world, in my opinion), while Ciri and Yennefer could also be a part of the action. They’re stories don’t happen simultaneously, so we knew we needed to play with time a bit. This will definitely change in season two, as they’re stories have begun to converge.”

Hissrich continued, “Honestly? I didn’t expect this to be one of the most hotly-contested part of the series. I’ve heard a lot of people say “I didn’t figure it out until episode 4!” — which is exactly when we expected people would do it. I think it’s a matter of personal choice. I like movies with structures I have to figure out as I go — other people may not. In this case, the people who hated it will luck out, because S2 is structured differently. :)”

The Witcher is streaming exclusively on Netflix. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no precise word when Season 2 drops, but it’s expected to release sometime in 2021.

