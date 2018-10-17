‘The Witcher’ Spin-off Game ‘Thronebreaker’ Introduces Three Powerful Characters

Following the recent reveal of the spin-off The Witcher game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, the team behind the new adventure has just revealed three of the powerful characters players will meet within this new journey.

Earlier this week we got a whopping 37 minutes of new gameplay action to see first-hand the different direction for The Witcher universe and now we’re learning a little more about the characters that helped to shape this new thrilling narrative. From powerful queens, to selfish rulers, here’s a sneak peek at some of the new faces we’ll encounter along the way when Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales arrives.

Meve

As Queen of Lyria and Rivia, Meve is a proud, strong leader gifted with extraordinary intuition. Although stern and formidable at times, she is truly respected and loved by her people.

More at: https://t.co/QRzmiUm4X4#WitcherTales pic.twitter.com/dUCwxx56xC — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 15, 2018

CD Projekt RED describes this ruler as just, though stern. “Meve was a young Lyrian princess when she married the king of Rivia — Reginald the Mighty. One day, her husband died, leaving her as the interim successor and thus ruler of both Lyria and Rivia. Meve’s sons were too young to rule at the time and the council deemed her easy to steer. It was the perfect moment to act for the enemies of the two Northern Kingdoms — take advantage of the inexperienced, bewildered widow who was just getting her bearings and hope for easy victories.”

They added, “Exceptional at reading people yet difficult to read herself, she’s blunt about what she thinks. She speaks little, preferring to listen to others, showing no emotion, though she could definitely fake them, if occasion demanded it. People say she’s beautiful, with her flowing blond hair and almond-shaped blue eyes, but her beauty is more like that of a statue’s — cold, intimidating.

Very quickly Meve became a feared and respected ruler and she doesn’t feel like parting with the crown. There are some who wish that upon her. They are simply keeping their heads low, waiting for a good time to pounce.”

Brouver Hoog

Mahakam’s Elder. A seasoned politician who helped his people survive and thrive through difficult times. An experienced warrior, who despite holding a position of power, is unafraid of getting out his trusty battle axe…



More at: https://t.co/fYMoF3K4SA#WitcherTales pic.twitter.com/ySfW1cdCqh — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 16, 2018

The team behind the upcoming title mentioned that Hoog is one character you won’t want to mess with. He’s got a hefty axe and is not afraid to use it.

“Brouver Hoog is approaching his 400th birthday, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that over all these centuries, he’s acquired a few quirks,” adds the studio. “For example, he’s absolutely obsessed with traditions — everything needs to be done in accordance with the old dwarven customs, no matter how outdated or just plain weird they seem. He’s also very suspicious — and even verging on paranoid. He really doesn’t like outsiders and has nothing but disdain for dwarves who adopt foreign fashions.

All this would be just quaint — if not for the fact that Brouver is Mahakam’s Elder and his quirks have a nasty habit of being turned into laws. Brouver changes his mind about as often as he shaves and many give up trying to persuade him to go with the times — leave the safety of Mahakam’s underground cities and settle among humans. The life in Mahakam is thus increasingly frustrating, especially for the young, ambitious dwarves.”

He’s not a bad ruler, per say – he just has his vices, don’t we all?

Aedirn

The ambitious ruler of Aedirn, always yearning for more. His reasons might be selfish, his actions restless, and his orders impatient, but there's no denying that he's an extraordinary tactician and a gifted general who picks his battles wisely.

Speaking of bad, that descriptor might just work in this case – though definitely subjectively. The studio describes this character in a way that has ambitious overruling reason.

“Demavend should be satisfied with what he has. After all, he’s a king! And not of some insignificant, backwater little realm either — like Rivia or Caingorn — but of Aedirn! A land of rich black soils, mountains full of precious metals, thousands of cutting edge smelters and forges billowing smoke into the faces of envious neighbouring rulers. Instead, he is restless. Always yearning for more, with eyes fixed somewhere far away on the horizon. Demavend feels he’s destined for more.”\

A leader with potential squandered by short-sight. “Sadly, Demavend is also impatient. He wants too much, too soon — fighting all his neighbours at once, constantly changing his advisors, introducing sweeping reforms every few months, before the last round of decrees is even fully implemented. If not successful, he becomes increasingly frustrated and turns to simple pleasures — exquisite food, sweet wines. A great ruler who becomes soft and lazy.”

This game will offer the lore and adventure that people loved from The Witcher, but will offer a spin that will draw pen-and-paper lovers in as well. The adventure begins on October 23, 2018 for PC players on GOG.com, with an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version coming later this year on December 4th.