The Witcher Gets Lightsabers in Star Wars Mash-up Video

For the past month-or-so, fantasy fans have been flocking to their televisions to check out Netflix’s take on The Witcher. The series, which continues the beloved book and video game franchise, certainly has quite a lot to take in, from the major character moments to truly epic fight scenes. Thanks to a fan-made video from Reddit user scanlonzack, one of the show’s most epic fights can be seen in a whole new – and sci-fi – context. The video, which you can check out below, replaces all of the swords in Geralt‘s (Henry Cavill) fight in Blaviken with Star Wars lightsabers.

The end result is pretty darn awesome, and it’s safe to say that there’s something fitting about seeing Cavill wield a lightsaber. It’s also just the latest in a string of fan-made edits to the Blaviken fight scene, which have ranged from adding in everything from The Witcher 3‘s official music to Britney Spears’ “Toxic”.

“When writing it and when shooting it, we broke it up into two different sequences,” showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said in a recent interview. “The first one we called the brigand fights; the second one we called the Renfri fight. And what we wanted to do was showcase two different sides of Geralt.”

“So Geralt in the brigand fight, I think that has to probably be about 30 seconds on screen,” she continues, “and he brutally murders several people in quick succession without thinking twice about it, and you get to sort of showcase the skills of Geralt, and that he is trained to be a killing machine — that’s what he’s trained to do.”

“Then we flip that on its head, and when I was talking to Wade Eastwood and Wolfgang Stegemann, who choreographed that fight, obviously said to them in the second half, Geralt doesn’t want to kill Renfri,” she adds. “So we’re taking out here and now, and we’re putting him in a defensive stance in a fight. And I don’t think that that’s often done. And what I wanted to show is that Geralt can be a killing machine, but he doesn’t have to be, and a lot of times, throughout the fight, there’s actually some dialogue that we took out of that fight, because it slowed it down, and we just didn’t need it. Everything was really on screen. But the idea is he’s saying, ‘We don’t have to do this. We don’t need to do this. Let’s talk. Let’s figure this out.’ And it’s Renfri who’s pushing back to say, ‘Nope, we’re doing this now. One of us isn’t coming out of this alive.’”

